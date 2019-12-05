To the Editor:

Everyone is invited to enjoy the “Light Up Main Street Jingle Bell Walk” on Saturday, December 7. Come join holiday enthusiasts young and young at heart for a Bethel area holiday tradition! Meet in the parking lot of the Philbrook Place on Main St., Bethel (across from the Sudbury Inn) at 4pm to get your bells and watch the Main Street storefronts light up as the entire group parades to the Bethel Common. Santa and Mrs. Claus will follow close behind in one of the Bethel Fire Department’s trucks & lead a Christmas countdown to light up the big tree on the Common. The kids can meet Santa at the gazebo for the perfect holiday photo op. Many thanks to the Bethel Fire Department, the Oxford Country Sheriff, Bethel Shop n’ Save for the candy canes, Bevin Bells for the donated bells, Heidi Modr and the Gould Academy Chorus, Paul Chiasson for donating Santa’s chair, Phil McCrillis (aka Santa), Ashley Broderick (aka Mrs. Claus), and especially Stephanie Herbeck and her family for their fantastic organizing skills!

As we make our preparations for the Christmas holidays, the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce would like to encourage all to consider supporting our local businesses rather than driving out of town to crowded stores and malls. When you support a local business, you’re also supporting our towns and is used to support public schools, parks, roads, and sidewalks, as well as fund public service workers, like firefighters. Stray to a big box business elsewhere and that money isn’t benefiting our community at all.

What’s more, according to reliable data sources “on average, 48% of each purchase at local independent businesses is recirculated locally, compared to less than 14% of purchases at chain stores.” Small business owners strive to survive and one of the biggest advantages they have over large retailers is the ability to provide more personable, hands-on, and memorable customer service.

Need other reasons to stick around the Bethel area during this shopping season? Check out the Country Christmas in Bethel calendar at www.bethelmaine.com/country-christmas for events and happenings throughout the entire region!

Best wishes for a wonderful holiday season!

Robin Zinchuk

Outreach & Development

Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce

Bethel

