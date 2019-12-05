LIVERMORE FALLS — The town custodian was injured Thursday when the truck he was driving was struck at Pleasant and Union streets, Town Manager Stephen J. Gould said.

Gary Dorr, 60, of Jay was driving up Pleasant Street, which is Route 133, when the town pickup truck was struck on the driver’s side by another pickup coming off Union Street, Gould said.

There is a stop sign at the end of Union Street.

The other driver, who has not been identified, told Gould and police at the scene that his snow brush got stuck on the gas pedal, Gould said.

The town truck went through a fence at a house at Pleasant and School streets, Gould said.

Dorr was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was treated and released, Gould said, adding Dorr gave him permission to speak to a Sun Journal reporter.

Gould said the other driver told police he was OK. It is unknown if we went to a hospital later to be checked.

The accident is being investigated by Maine State Police to avoid a conflict of interest. The investigating trooper was unavailable Thursday to give information on the crash.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: