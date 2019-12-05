BRUNSWICK — Jeff Spellman recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Bates College men’s basketball team defeated Bowdoin 72-58 on a nonconference game Thursday.

Reserve guard Tom Coyne added 14 points and Nick Gilpin scored 12 the Bobcats (3-1).

David Reynolds paced the Polar Bears (3-3) with 26 points and seven rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bowdoin 59, Bates 42

LEWISTON — Maddie Hasson’s 23 points and 13 rebounds powered the fourth-ranked Polar Bears (6-0) to a nonconference win over the Bobcats (3-3) on Thursday.

Meghan Graff led Bates with 19 points.

Samantha Roy added 17 points and Dorian Cohen scored 12 for Bowdoin.

