Scientists caution us not to anthropomorphize animals and birds. Anthropomorphize means to give human traits to non-humans. Avoiding anthropomorphisms help scientists resist making assumptions about how other creatures think, feel and act. The problem? It is human nature to do just the opposite. We imagine, for instance, that blue birds are the essence of happiness. Eagles are noble. Owls are wise. It’s hard not to describe what we see in birds and animals in simple terms that we humans understand. It’s hard not to lump birds into convenient categories. Songbirds are shy, peaceful, happy creatures. Hawks are strong and fierce. For sure, the truth is always more complicated. When these complications show up, it always catches me off guard. It often surprises me. It can thrill me. Sometimes, it even scares me. Northern Shrikes are a good example.

Northern Shrikes are songbirds that live and breed in Northern Canada and Alaska. In winter, they roam south into our area, but they are never common. They are a robin sized, gray and black bird and are known to mimic the songs of other birds. So far, so good. Northern Shrikes are similar to many other songbirds you’ve read about in this column. However, Northern Shrikes are unlike their cousins. Most notably, they hunt and kill other songbirds.

They have a strong, curved bill that is more like what you expect to see in a hawk. Their bill even has a notch like a falcon’s. This notch is known as a “tomium” and helps grip and kill prey. Another hunting skill – Shrikes use their ability to mimic other birds to trick unsuspecting victims into coming closer before attacking. All of this makes Shrikes unique and efficient hunters.

Nothing about Northern Shrikes matches my traditional view of songbirds. But, there is one more thing that really sets them apart – and be warned, some may find this disturbing. After killing their prey, Shrikes will often store their kill by hanging it in the notch of a shrub, impaled on a thorn or dangling from a barbed wire fence. This is no “bluebird of happiness”! It lures, hunts and kills. This is a predator! Evolution has equipped this songbird with skills and tools more typical of hawks and falcons. For me, it serves as a reminder to avoid simple, anthropomorphic descriptions and assumptions about the birds in my yard. Usually, there’s something much more interesting, sometimes even a little scary, afoot.

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust which celebrates 30 years conserving the natural areas of the Mahoosuc Region. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME or at www.mahoosuc.org. To learn about upcoming events or to contact James, send your emails to [email protected]

