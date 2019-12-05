CANTON – An Oxford County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday night while arresting a man accused of scrapping with police who came to talk to him about a custody dispute.

The deputy suffered a possible broken finger, police said, while he was trying to bring the suspect into custody at the Dunkin’ shop on Turner Street.

The names of the suspect and the deputy who was hurt were not immediately available.

Police said that early Thursday night, the suspect became unruly as they attempted to take children into temporary custody. While they attempted to arrest the man at about 8 p.m., a scuffle broke out during which the deputy suffered the injury to his finger.

The suspect was ultimately tazed, detained and arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to submit to arrest. He was taken to the Oxford County Jail.

Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said the injured deputy was examined by rescue crews at the scene.

No further information was available.

