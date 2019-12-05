MEXICO — The Mexico Public Library held a Christmas open house Wednesday afternoon, offering ornament-making, refreshments and an opportunity to donate to a food pantry.

Library Director Marilla Couch said the purpose was “partly to get people to just see the inside of the library if they haven’t been here and to spread some good cheer.

Leaders for making ornaments were Kennith Couch of Rumford, origami; Cathy Derouche of Mexico, snow globes; Yvonne Allen of Peru, chalk; and Sonya Pearson of Rumford, acrylic painting. The lessons were free.

Visitors were invited to bring nonperishable foods to donate to the Greater Rumford Area Ministers and Priests Association food pantry or an unwrapped toy for Santa’s Helpers, both in Mexico.

