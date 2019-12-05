SOUTH PARIS – Barbara E. Marshall, 92, passed away at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris on Dec, 2, 2019. She was born on Dec. 28, 1926 in Leeds, England to Jack and Doris (Bell) Garside.

Barbara was a homemaker. She was a member of the Norway Historical Society, Stone Smart Ladies Auxiliary and the Norway Center Church. Barbara was a volunteer at Stephens Memorial Hospital Snack bar and also at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program assisting people with their taxes. She became a U. S. Citizen in 2002.

She is survived by her sons, Michael of Norway, David of Norway, Christopher of Greenwood, James of West Paris, and Andrew of Norway, daughter Mary Mello of Seekonk, Mass.; sister Janet Owen; many nieces and nephews; 12 grandchildren; many great- grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, and sister Mary Noel Elwess.

The family would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care Barbara received at the Maine Veterans Home.

A memorial service will be held on Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St. in South Paris. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be made to:

Maine Veterans Home Activity Fund

477 High St.

South Paris, ME 04281

