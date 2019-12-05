LEWISTON – Jeannine Cote Anctil died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Russell Park Manor. She was born in Lewiston on March 3, 1937, a daughter of Marcel and Helena Gosselin Cote.

Jeannine graduated from Jordan Junior High School and worked in many factories over the years. She loved to listen to the old country music and also enjoyed roller skating, dancing and. family picnics. Jeannine’s favorite TV show was the Waltons.

She was predeceased by her husband D’arcy Anctil Sr. in 2003. Survivors include her children, Roger and his wife Shari Rivard, Rachel Clough and Gail Bouvier; three grandchildren, Mac and Marina Clough and Cody Bouvier; and four sisters.

There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route 1 Suite C

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

your local Goodwill Store

