GREENE – Normand F. Doyon, 81, of 206 Sawyer Road, Greene, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, with a short hospice stay with family by his side. Born in Lewiston on Oct. 1, 1938, he was the son of Fernand F. Doyon and Lucienne Rouleau Doyon. He was educated in local schools and was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of ’57. He married his high school sweet-heart, Janette Wood, and together had three children. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force, returning to Lewiston after his honorable discharge. On Feb. 1, 1975, he married Pauline Corriveau and together they had a daughter. For many years, he owned and operated his family’s trucking business, Dugas Express. He was a member of the Maine Motor Rate Bureau and was instrumental in deregulating the trucking industry. Norm was also a Land, Air and Sea Traffic Consultant under N.F.Doyon Traffic Management Services Inc. Norm was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt, fish and play golf. He was a fantastic chef and loved a good meal, sharing stories, jokes and laughter with family and friends. Besides his loving wife of Greene, he is survived by a son and two daughters, Debbie and husband, Bob. B. Berube, of Greene, Steve and wife, Tracy, of Raymond, and Nicole Doyon and Jeremy Jones of Greene, a sister, Irene Bouchard of Georgetown, Mass., and his brother, Richard and wife, Nancy, of Greene, 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Mark Doyon, who passed in 2012. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., immediately followed by a service. Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society55 Strawberry AveLewiston, ME 04240

« Previous