OXFORD — Selectmen voted 4-1 Thursday night to hold an election March 3, 2020, to elect a fifth member of the board. It’s the same day as the state presidential primary.

Vice Chairman Edward Knightly resigned last month citing lack of time because of his part-time employment at the Transfer Station and his metal recycling and home-cleanout business. He has since been named the station manager, a position that’s been vacant since Supervisor Warren Bennett retired.

Samantha Hewey was selected as board vice chairwoman.

In other business, the board voted for a 2% raise for employees next year.

Expenditure requests approved were $4,326 for computer hardware upgrades, $5,372 for dock maintenance/plank installation and $4,388 for transfer station maintenance equipment.

Two real estate tax abatements totaling $1,743 were approved.

The board approved a policy for residential use of town sand/salt and eliminating commercial interests purchasing it from the town, and approved a revised transfer station disposal that are in line with neighboring towns.

The board heard a presentation from ecomaine Business Development Manager Lissa Bittermann, who said ecomaine assists communities with waste and recycling services, including education, outreach and processing.

Oxford has struggled with enforcing recycling mandates.

In his report, Town Manager Butch Asselin said he expects repairing the Thompson Lake dam will be in two phases. One will be for the east gate, which is used regularly to adjust water levels, and the second phone for the center gate, which will be more expensive but can be delayed since it is used only occasionally.

Asselin will meet with neighboring towns about the projects later this month. The lake is in parts of Oxford, Otisfield Poland and Casco.

Asselin also recognized Daddy O’s restaurant on Route 26. Its annual Thanksgiving dinner raised more than $5,000 for Oxford’s Helping Hands Food Pantry and Keep Oxford Warm through its Acts of Kindness Foundation.

