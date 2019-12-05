Charges
Lewiston
- Julianne Dawson, 25, of 143 Oak St., on a warrant charging aggravated assault and domestic assault, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Thomas Bodge, 21, of Manchester, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, Thursday morning at Sabattus and Laurier streets.
- Briann Czarkowski, 26, of 6 Elliot St., on charges of possessing scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 3 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Patrick Murico, 26, of 6 Elliot St., on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property, 3 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Seth Billings, 29, of 5 Avadia Ave., on a charge of failure to appear in court, 1:52 p.m. Thursday at 6 Elliot St.
Auburn
- Tarig Kabsoun, 25, of 134 Horton St., Lewiston, on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 1:36 p.m. Thursday at 60 Court St.
Androscoggin County
- Luke Horning, 38, of 11 Tall Timber Lane, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Christopher Bland, 47, of 12 Jill St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:34 a.m. Thursday on Royalsborough Road, Durham.
- Brittany Gurney, 31, of 79 Bog Road, Leeds, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on four counts of unlawful drug trafficking and violating conditions of release, 2 p.m. Thursday at 321 River Road, Lewiston.
- Christopher Martel, 38, of 321 River Road, Lewiston, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, 2 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Cieria S. Gannon, 22, of Mexico, lost control of her SUV and slid into a ditch at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. The 2002 Nissan, owned by Charles Gannon of Mexico, was towed.
- Jamie R. Barker, 42, of Turner, lost control of his SUV and slid into a utility pole at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday on Center Street. His 2003 GMC was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Iaaq M. Bashir, 18, of Auburn, and Tyler F. Jalbert, 17, of Auburn, collided at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday at Western Avenue at Auburn Heights. The 2014 Nissan, driven by Bashir and owned by Muktar B. Hersi, of Auburn, was towed. Damage to the 2005 Ford, driven by Jalbert and owned by Juliann Jalbert, of Auburn, was listed as functional.
- Altagracia Travers, 64, of Leeds, lost control of her car, which went off Hotel Road and rolled over at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Travers was examined for pain at the scene. Her 2009 Ford was towed.
