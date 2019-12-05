BETHEL — Newry resident Jim Largess told the Bethel Board of Selectmen on Monday he hopes to display flags on utility poles this winter to recognize six students for academic excellence.

Largess was at Monday night’s meeting on behalf of the River Fund, a nonprofit organization whose primary goal is creating educational and recreational opportunities and experiences for youth in and around Oxford County.

Largess is executive director of the River Fund, founded in 2018.

“The River Fund is about the whole community. We want to celebrate our kids achievements,” Largess said. “It’s creating a presence in this town that says we care about our kids. Parents and kids will both be proud.”

Code Enforcement Officer Toby Walker said displaying the flags would violate the town’s sign ordinance, which does not allow anything to be attached to utility poles.

Selectman Pete Southam suggested recognizing students in a different way. He said the local movie theater could list the students’ names prior to movies’ opening credits or that the new bowling center, River Lanes, could list the students’ names on one of its screens.

“I think there are a lot of places that could get that message out, outside of doing flags,” Southam said.

Largess said he plans to return to the board with other options at a future meeting.

Other business

Luchador Tacos was approved for a victualer license by selectmen. Luchador, which already has locations in South Paris and North Conway, NH. hopes to have it’s food truck in Bethel open sometime after the new year. Luchador recently acquired the food truck they plan to use in Bethel and now have to work on getting the proper equipment to prepare their food. The restaurant is known for its authentic Los Angeles style street tacos. Their Carne Asada nachos were featured on the Food Networks website under their “50 States of Nachos.”

Southam said architect Jim Reuter will give the town “a scope of work” and a fee proposal for Ethel Bisbee School work. The town has pondered using the EBS property as a location for a new town office. Reuter would go over renovation costs and demolition costs, if the town chooses to level the building.

Selectmen unanimously approved a security system by Northeastern Alarm for the Route 2 transfer station. The purchase of the equipment will be split three ways, with Newry, Hanover and Bethel sharing the costs. The transfer station serves the three towns. Town Manager Loretta Powers said she is unsure exactly when the system will be installed.

Markers at the veterans park have been installed for property line purposes.

