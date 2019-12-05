The search for a Richmond woman who has been missing for more than a week resumed Thursday morning in Falmouth and remains focused on the Presumpscot River.

Anneliese Heinig, a 37-year-old mother of two, was last seen early on Nov. 26 walking along Interstate 295 near where it crosses the river in Falmouth.

Maine State Police divers and game wardens using boats with sonar searched a section of the Presumpscot River Wednesday, but found no trace of Heinig. The search resumed Thursday morning with the Maine Marine Patrol taking the lead, said Lt. Jeffrey Pardue of the Falmouth Police Department.

Pardue said Thursday’s search includes an airplane, which he expected to fly over the area for several hours during the morning low tide.

Heinig was last seen walking away from her parked SUV on I-295 in Falmouth at about 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. The car was parked next to the northbound lanes and she was walking south, according to the latest description from Falmouth police. She left her keys, cellphone and wallet inside the vehicle, which was considered abandoned and was towed that afternoon.

She was reported missing by family members two days later when she didn’t show up for a Thanksgiving dinner. Richmond police then traced the location of Heinig’s cellphone, which led them to the South Portland tow company that had removed the vehicle from the side of the highway at the request of Maine State Police.

Pardue asked any motorists who were traveling north on I-295 between Exits 9 and 10 early on Nov. 26 and might have seen Heinig to call police at 207-781-2300. Police are especially interested to see any footage from dashboard cameras that was recorded around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 26.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: