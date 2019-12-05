LEWISTON — After years of planning, fundraising and work, Sophia’s House, will celebrate its opening with several events Dec. 12-13.

Sophia’s House, a project of The Center for Wisdom’s Women, will be a residential community for women survivors of trafficking/exploitation, prison and addiction, based on the model of Thistle Farms in Nashville, Tenn.

Regina Mullins Greenlee, one of the first graduates of the Thistle Farm program and an instrumental person in its growth and development through the years, will be in Lewiston for the events.

She will attend the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Breakfast from 6:46-9 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center by Wyndham on Pleasant Street in Lewiston. She will make a brief presentation and be available at The Center’s Herban Works table at the breakfast Marketplace.

At noon, she will be the featured speaker at a Great Falls Forum at the Lewiston Public Library. She will discuss her life and journey to healing at Thistle Farms with a topic “Finding My Way Home.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sophia’s House will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 13, followed by an open house with tours until 3 p.m. A dedication and blessing of the building will take place afterward, with Greenlee and others speaking. Interfaith chaplain Sarah Shepley and Sarah Gillespie, chaplain at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, will preside over the ceremony.

Light refreshments will be offered at the open house.

No reservations are required for events that take place at Sophia’s House. Those who attend the Friday events are invited to bring gifts of hygiene items for the center’s hygiene pantry. Only full size, unopened containers accepted; and only basic items of shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste and feminine pads.

The Center for Wisdom’s Women is a day drop-in center for women at Blake and Walnut streets. Parking is limited but available on the street or a few blocks away in the Park Street garage. Fore more information call 207-513-3922 or go to: www.wisdomswomen.org.

