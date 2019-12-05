Toby McAllister will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. McAllister has been traveling the world with his band, Sparks The Rescue, for almost 10 years. From doing the Warped Tour to a European stint opening for the All American Rejects, he still travels with the band, including residency at Sloppy Joes in Key West four times a year, Jersey Shore, Atlantic City, and Boston to name a few. However, when home, he plays as much as possible as a solo artist. Playing everything from Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift, he also incorporates a few original songs into every show. His shows are always filled with energy, an eclectic set list, and most of all, a great time. If he’s coming to your area, be sure to check out the music, and say hello. There is no cover charge. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

« Previous

filed under: