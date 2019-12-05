AUBURN — Police are rerouting traffic around a Center Street crash Thursday morning.
Police report that the vehicle crashed at 878 Center St. and they diverted southbound traffic from Turner onto Turner Street. Northbound traffic was restricted to one lane near the car dealerships.
Police ask motorists to use caution and expect delays.
This story will be updated.
