The 29th annual Turkey Tuesday was held at the Jackson-Silver Post 68 Legion Hall in Greenwood on Nov. 26. The event took donations of food and money, and overall raised $1,700 on top of receiving a “truckload” of food. Proceeds will go toward the Bethel Area District Exchange and Food Pantry. Photo courtesy of Heather Hale Nivus.

Nancy White (left), Bill White and Jon Head are familiar faces at the nearly three-decade old event.

