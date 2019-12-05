To the Editor:
We would like to thank everyone who attended and helped make Turkey Tuesday a huge success again this year. Special thanks to American Legion Jackson-Silver Post, Sunday River Brewing Co. & Middle Intervale Farm. A very special thanks to Bob & Carol Nichols, Ross & Linda Michaels, Tracey & Paul Moir, Paul & Lorraine Duclos, Bailey and all the volunteers who helped prep, set up and clean up. We couldn’t have done it without you!
Our community’s generosity raised a truckload of food and $1700 for the Bethel Area District Exchange and Food Pantry.
Hope to see you all next year for the 30th!
Heather and Dave Nivus
Bethel
