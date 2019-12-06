FARMINGTON — The Farmington Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce the startup of its winter programs.Adult Pickleball will be held every Tuesday and Thursday night from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., now until April 30. There is a $2.00 cost per player per night. Unsure what Pickleball is? No worries, swing by the Community Center and learn about this fun mix of tennis, badminton, and table tennis all in one!

The Recreation Department also has free rock climbing for adults every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. All new climbing participants will need to sign a waiver and complete an initial training before climbing.

Winter basketball programs are starting up in a few weeks with registrations for our Junior Pro Basketball league open from November 25 through December 13. Athletes are split into two divisions based on their age and will be split into teams within those divisions. Division one teams will have one practice per week and division two will have two practices per week.

All participants are expected to come to the two skills & drills clinics that the Recreation Department uses for player assessment. Clinic dates for both divisions are December 14 and December 21. You may register for Junior Pro Basketball and your desired clinic times at the Farmington Community Center. For more information, feel free to give us a call at 778-3464.

