FARMINGTON — The Farmington Warming Center will resume on Tuesdays and Thursdays in January and February, and in March on Tuesdays for its’ 2020 season. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and everyone is invited. Come for coffee, snacks, and conversation, to make a puzzle, or play a game. At noon, you are welcome to stay for lunch of soup and dessert provided by community friends.
The lunch is free but any donation will be appreciated. . Please call 778-2163 if you wish to donate food.
Times: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Place: Henderson Memorial, 110 Academy St. -778-2163
Tuesdays- January 7, 14, 21, 28 and February 4 and 11
St. Joseph’s, 133 Middle St. -778-2778 or to volunteer [email protected]
Tuesdays- February 18 and 25 and March 3, 10, 17, 24
Old South, 227 Main Street -778-0424 or to volunteer-645-2884
Thursdays – January 9, 16, 23, and 30 and February 6, 13, 20, 27
Volunteers are welcome and if you have a talent to share, please offer. We will not be equipped to supervise childcare or adult day care. Public transportation is available for a small fee by calling Western Mountain Transportation at 1-800-393-9335. Please call in advance. For weather related cancellations listen to WKTJ-FM 99.3. If the schools are cancelled, the Warming Center will be cancelled, too. If any further questions, please call 778-2163
