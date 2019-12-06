100 Years Ago: 1919

An effort is being made to secure Congressman White Jr. to be the guest of the Chamber commerce and speak before a public meeting in Auburn this month. Congressman White’s intimate knowledge of the national life at Washington will prove intensively interesting to his Auburn friends. The date of his coming will be announced later.

50 Years Ago: 1969

Men’s Fellowship Night was observed at a supper meeting held recently for the Woman’s society of the Court Street United Baptist Church at the church. Mrs. Catherine Whitten, the President, welcomed the guests.

25 Years Ago: 1994

A recommendation from Police Chief Stephen Smyc that Academy Street, between Main and High streets, be closed to truck traffic was received by the council. This is the result of a request from the Auburn School Committee that the street be closed to truck traffic during school hours to reduce noise that would tend to disturb classes at Auburn Central School.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

