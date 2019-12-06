LEWISTON — The Pastime Club has announced this year’s scholarship recipients. A total of $9,000 was awarded to the following:

Allen Russell, Springfield College; Ryan Allen, Central Maine Community College; Tyler Ellingwood, University of Southern Maine; Haylee Gagnon, George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia; Drake Goupil, CMCC; Joshua Gunnells, USM; Kaitlyn Jewett, CMCC.

Also, Meghan Lebrun, University of Tampa, Florida; Brady Pleau, Husson University; Tanner Ramich, Southern Maine Community College; Joseph Sullivan, University of Maine, Farmington; Mackenzie Sullivan, University of New Hampshire; and Taylor Wotton, CMCC.

