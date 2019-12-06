Lucky Tim listens to his owner, Claire Parker, during his birthday celebration at Leeds Central School in Leeds on Friday. Lucky has only three legs and turned 1 on Monday. He is a therapy dog in training and the announcement that MSAD 52 voted to make a change to their animals in school policy to allow service/therapy dogs to work in the school. Parker, the school secretary, and trainer Christy Gardner of Lewiston have cared for Lucky. Parker and Lucky need to pass four tests for Lucky to become a certified therapy dog and the first test comes Saturday in Brunswick, said Parker. “I am a little excited and a little nervous,” said Parker. Lucky lives with Parker, her husband Jeffrey and daughter Julia. Lucky will come to school with Parker every day to work with students. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Second-grader Hunter Alicea, 7, helps celebrate Lucky Tim's first birthday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal