Charges
Lewiston
Robert McKinney, 24, listed as transient, on a charge of assault and on a probation hold, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 129 Oak St.
Robert Boyd, 58, of Braintree, Massachusetts, on a charge of theft, Friday morning at Motel 6.
Auburn
Tristam McNeil, 34, of 9 Northern Avenue Heights, on charges of domestic assault, unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 9:40 p.m. Thursday at 7 Northern Avenue Heights.
Androscoggin County
Jacob Labbe, 33, of 60 Tall Pines Drive, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 1:25 p.m. Friday at 71 Lisbon St.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Girls basketball: Madison tops Oak Hill on Lauria LeBlanc’s game-winner
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Twin Cities celebrate Christmas
-
Maine
How a rape at age 15 helped spur Bre Kidman to run for US Senate
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Maine
Friends, family of missing Richmond mother paint portrait of loving, caring woman