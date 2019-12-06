Charges

Lewiston

Robert McKinney, 24, listed as transient, on a charge of assault and on a probation hold, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 129 Oak St.

Robert Boyd, 58, of Braintree, Massachusetts, on a charge of theft, Friday morning at Motel 6.

Auburn

Tristam McNeil, 34, of 9 Northern Avenue Heights, on charges of domestic assault, unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 9:40 p.m. Thursday at 7 Northern Avenue Heights.

Androscoggin County

Jacob Labbe, 33, of 60 Tall Pines Drive, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 1:25 p.m. Friday at 71 Lisbon St.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: