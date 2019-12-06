FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve announced two staffing changes, one temporary and one permanent, during the Tuesday, Nov. 26 directors meeting.

“As you know, Laura (Columbia, Curriculum Coordinator) will be on maternity leave beginning Wednesday, Dec. 18,” Meserve said. “Susan Pratt will come on board after the holidays and sub for her three days a week.”

Pratt previously served as the assistant superintendent for RSU 9. She also held top administrative positions for RSU 78 in Rangeley, RSU 40 in Union and what was RSU 36 in Livermore Falls. Pratt was most recently Superintendent for School Administrative District 58 in Phillips. She retired from that position in June.

“I am really thankful she is able to do this,” Meserve said. “I am thrilled to have an experienced person to help out.”

Meserve said Jennifer Pooler had been hired to fill a blended volunteer coordination and marketing position.

“She will do some public relations work with me,” said Meserve. “She will help with gathering stories, getting them out to the community and marketing the school department. This is work that is related to our outreach and image in the community.”

Meserve also shared high praises for the University of Maine at Farmington security team.

“Yesterday we had a crisis at Mallett School,” she said. “A big truck was stuck behind the school right before school let out. It blocked the exit for parents who pick up students. We called and they came over right away for traffic duty. We are really thankful for that community connection.”

In other matters, school administrators announced the completion of several successful food drives.

Keith Acedo, principal of Academy HIll School in Wilton said 1,000 donated food items were passed to the Wilton Area Food Pantry at the Wilton United Methodist Church.

Students at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon were given an incentive for their food drive, said Principal Lisa Sinclair.

“For every item brought in, students earned an extra second of recess,” she said. “They earned 18 minutes of recess.”

Mt Blue High School Principal Monique Poulin said members of the Future Business Leaders of America and Student Council gathered enough food to put together five Thanksgiving baskets.

The baskets were given to families identified by the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, she said.

“They were happy to be able to provide that for those families and we are proud of our students for putting that together,” she added.

“We collected so much that we have a lot of canned goods left over for Christmas time,” said Mt. Blue Middle School Principal James Black. “Our community will be very well fed.”

