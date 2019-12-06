I am a bully.
I tell false and misleading statements.
I am xenophobic.
I speak like a person without much education.
I am a narcissist.
I surround myself with “yes” men.
I have declared bankruptcy not once but twice.
I have had many people who were once my “yes” men go to prison.
I call people who annoy me silly names.
I don’t believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election, although every bit of intelligence says it is so.
I believe I know more than the generals about running the military.
I believe I am a genius.
I do what is best for me first, not the country.
I envy my friends Vladimir and Kim, who run autocratic countries.
I withhold information and people from committees who might possibly harm me.
I know that, despite all of the above, 40 to 50% of the citizens of this country support me. They are my “yes” people.
Who am I?
A. George Washington
B. Abraham Lincoln
C. Franklin Roosevelt
D. Donald Trump
Richard Charloff, Auburn
