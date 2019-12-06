WILTON — Saturday, December 14, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Each year, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church provides area children an opportunity to shop for inexpensive gifts for their adult loved ones at Santa’s Workshop.
While children shop with the help of elves, adults are treated to refreshments in the kitchen. The children then have their finds gift wrapped. Items are arranged on tables by price, all ranging between just 25 cents and one dollar. This is a community outreach program. All of the funds received go directly back into the program for the next year. In addition, parishioners make donations of gifts for purchase. St. Luke’s Sunday school teacher, Justy Nazar, is the event coordinator. Santa’s Workshop will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 9:00 until 11:30 a.m. This is a very popular event, so arrive early for the best selection. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. at the corner of School and High Streets. Enter through the downstairs kitchen door. Please call the church with questions at 645-2639 or visit http://stlukeswilton.org/santas-workshop/
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Death of local homeless man causes call to action for more affordable housing, services for those in need
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Time for disgusted Republicans to speak up
-
Nation / World
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF selects architect for Early Childhood Education Center