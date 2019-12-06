WILTON — Saturday, December 14, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Each year, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church provides area children an opportunity to shop for inexpensive gifts for their adult loved ones at Santa’s Workshop.

While children shop with the help of elves, adults are treated to refreshments in the kitchen. The children then have their finds gift wrapped. Items are arranged on tables by price, all ranging between just 25 cents and one dollar. This is a community outreach program. All of the funds received go directly back into the program for the next year. In addition, parishioners make donations of gifts for purchase. St. Luke’s Sunday school teacher, Justy Nazar, is the event coordinator. Santa’s Workshop will be held on Saturday, December 14, from 9:00 until 11:30 a.m. This is a very popular event, so arrive early for the best selection. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. at the corner of School and High Streets. Enter through the downstairs kitchen door. Please call the church with questions at 645-2639 or visit http://stlukeswilton.org/santas-workshop/

