After a two-year hiatus, the synchronized sights and sounds of the season have returned to Kingfield. The West Kingfield Lights are open for public viewing Thursday through Sunday, 6-8 p.m. through Christmas. Spectators can tune their car radios to a predetermined station, which will be posted on site, to listen to holiday tunes while watching the festive light show. The lights, operated by Wade and Anne Gordon, are located at 29 Horn Rd., which is just off West Kingfield Road. For more information, including scheduling changes, follow West Kingfield Lights on Facebook. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal Buy this Photo

