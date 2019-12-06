LEWISTON — The following students in grades three through five were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Saint Dominic Academy’s Elementary School preschool through grade five:
High honors
Grade Three: Cameron Davis, Eric Osborne, Joseph Stratman.
Grade Four: Kayleigh Follansbee, Athina Nikas, Elouise Porter, Olivia Tassinari, Jackson Vincent.
Grade Five: Ian Cyr, Zane Deletesky, Bayden Guzowski-Cyr, Naomi Fairbanks, Victor Lac, Ryan Manson, Charlie Marcotte, Landon Nagy, Madelynne Stratman, Kai Taylor, William Walllingford.
