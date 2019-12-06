State troopers seized five Freightliner trucks Friday that belong to a North Kingston, R.I., hauling company that has failed to pay about $75,000 in Maine Turnpike tolls, state police said.

Commodity Haulers Express, which operates a fleet of about 20 trucks, has failed to pay tolls along the turnpike for about three years, said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine State Police. The company is also facing felony theft of services charges, McCausland said in a statement.

Troopers with the commercial vehicle enforcement unit seized five of the 12 vehicles that were involved in driving through tollbooths without paying. One truck was stopped southbound in York, and the other four were stopped on Route 122 in Poland.

The trucking company hauls Poland Spring water, although police said the water bottling company was unaware of the unpaid tolls.

The five trucks seized Friday account for about $42,000 of the debt.

In addition to the felony charges and seizures, the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has suspended the right of the company’s trucks to operate in Maine, state police said. The seized trucks are being held at a business in Cumberland until the outstanding tolls are paid.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Bill expands targeting of out-of-state Maine Turnpike toll evaders

« Previous

filed under: