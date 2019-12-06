A calendar item in Friday’s Sun Journal should have said the Lewiston YWCA Christmas Bazaar will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at the YWCA at 130 East. Ave. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
