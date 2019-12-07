LEWISTON — This holiday season, for one weekend only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday Dec 13, 14 and 15, The Public Theatre will present its acclaimed adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” followed by a holiday sing-along featuring Christmas carol fiddler Jennifer Armstrong.

The Public Theatre’s own version of Dickens’ classic has become a favorite holiday tradition. This inventive adaptation, performed by six actors and a fiddler, was developed and written for The Public Theatre by Artistic Director Christopher Schario in 1993, and has since been published by Dramatists Play Service and is now regularly performed by theaters around the world.

“There’s a great reason why this story is told during the holidays and will never go away,” says Schario. “Sometimes it’s easy to forget the true meaning of the season in all the holiday shopping. Watching Scrooge’s journey always awakens my holiday spirit and gets me ready to celebrate Christmas.”

Another thing worth celebrating, according to Schario, is The Public Theatre’s ticket price of only $10 for children 18 and under. “With our $10 ticket, we are hoping to introduce today’s youth to the magic of professional theater and give them a gift they’ll have for the rest of their lives. Plus, we are happy to offer quality family entertainment that people can actually afford to bring their family to.”

With all the different versions out there of this story, The Public Theatre’s adaptation remains the favorite for many people. “We stay true to the heart of the story, while at the same time telling it with a fresh sense of playfulness and imagination,” says Schario. “Much of Dickens’ original text is used, as six actors portray various characters using simple costume pieces. A live fiddler underscores the story with traditional Christmas music, and a hand-cranked wind machine and thunder sheet create a magical theatrical atmosphere. Uncluttered by spectacle, the audience’s imagination is free to soar, and this classic story comes to life in a way you’ve never imagined.”

The Public Theatre’s version begins with a child reading a copy of Dickens’ novel. As the child reads, five actors and a fiddler magically appear and slowly coax the child into joining the story and becoming the character of Tiny Tim. It’s a marvelous metaphor for the way literature grabs and transforms us, as well as an original way of telling this inspiring story of human redemption.

Leading the cast of “A Christmas Carol” will be Michael O’Brien in the role of Scrooge. O’Brien is a familiar face to Maine audiences following a long history onstage with Theater at Monmouth and previous appearances at The Public Theatre. The rest of the cast features Russell Berrigan as Marley, Nicholas Perron as Christmas Present, Sheila Stasack as Mrs. Cratchit, Heather Irish as Belle and local young actress Charlie Re Dresdner in the role of the child/Tiny Tim, Returning as the fiddler will be acclaimed musician and storyteller Jennifer Armstrong.

Ticket prices are $25 for adults, and $10 for children 18 and under. Gift certificates for any production throughout the remainder of the season are also available for the holidays.

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. For tickets, visit the publictheatre.org or call the Box Office at 207-782-3200.

