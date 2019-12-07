WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CMCC 88, Albany College of Pharmacy 34
ALBANY, N.Y. — Eliza Brault scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists as the Mustangs (11-1) downed the Panthers (4-6) in Albany, New York.
Kristen Huntress added 13 points and six steals for CMCC, while Chandler True added 11 points and two steals.
Claire Snell paced the Panthers with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Emma Webster added 12 points.
Bates 67, St. Joseph’s 52
LEWISTON — Meghan Graff had 26 points and six assists as the Bobcats (4-4) beat the Monks (5-3).
Ariana Dalia added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Taylor McVeigh had seven points and nine boards.
Alyson Fillion paced the Monks with 19 points and six rebounds. Kaleigh Walsh added 10 points and seven rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bates 84, St. Joseph’s 69
LEWISTON — Six players scored in double figures as the Bobcats (5-1) beat the Monks (2-5).
Stephon Baxter had 15 points and six assists, while Omar Sarr added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Bates. Nick Gilpin chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds. Jeff Spellman added 14 points and Tom Coyne 12.
Jack Casale had 19 points and 11 rebounds for St. Joseph’s. David Keohan had 16 points and Nicholas Curtis 11.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
bPlus
Harris — Brigham engagement
-
Opinion
Bruce Noddin: LD 1492 — the right response
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, Aquarius: Be a leader; embrace new beginnings
-
Opinion
Becky Layton Bartovics: Environmental impact statement necessary on CMP NECEC transmission line project
-
bPlus
Christopher Elliott: Stuck with an annoying airline seatmate? Here’s what you can do about it