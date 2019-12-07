WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 88, Albany College of Pharmacy 34

ALBANY, N.Y. — Eliza Brault scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists as the Mustangs (11-1) downed the Panthers (4-6) in Albany, New York.

Kristen Huntress added 13 points and six steals for CMCC, while Chandler True added 11 points and two steals.

Claire Snell paced the Panthers with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Emma Webster added 12 points.

Bates 67, St. Joseph’s 52

LEWISTON — Meghan Graff had 26 points and six assists as the Bobcats (4-4) beat the Monks (5-3).

Ariana Dalia added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Taylor McVeigh had seven points and nine boards.

Alyson Fillion paced the Monks with 19 points and six rebounds. Kaleigh Walsh added 10 points and seven rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bates 84, St. Joseph’s 69

LEWISTON — Six players scored in double figures as the Bobcats (5-1) beat the Monks (2-5).

Stephon Baxter had 15 points and six assists, while Omar Sarr added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Bates. Nick Gilpin chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds. Jeff Spellman added 14 points and Tom Coyne 12.

Jack Casale had 19 points and 11 rebounds for St. Joseph’s. David Keohan had 16 points and Nicholas Curtis 11.

« Previous

filed under: