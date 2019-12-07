Ethan Prout had a goal and two assists to lead the Maine Nordiques in a 5-2 victory over the Northeast Generals at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachuttes, on Saturday night.

The victory is Maine’s second in two days over Northeast, and the Nordiques took two of three in the teams’ three-game series this week, both squads earning their wins on the road.

Lewiston native Alex Rivet had a goal and an assist for the Nordiques, as did Noah Kane.

“(The game) was a battle of wills, it was a battle of two teams that take different approaches to the game of hockey,” Howe said. “It was just a battle of will and determination from our team that we aren’t going to be pushed around, and we believe what we are doing, and we believe in each other.

“It was a tremendous team win, top to bottom, whether you are scratched, whether you are in the lineup, injured, it doesn’t matter.”

The Generals jumped out to a 1-0 lead nearly six minutes into the game with the only goal of the first period.

Despite being down 1-0 after 20 minutes, Maine’s coaching staff was pleased with the effort and liked the team’s chances in the second period.

“We played a good road first period,” Howe said. “(Northeast) came out hard, as we were expecting, we expected them to push hard, it was a part of our game plan to absorb that. We knew they wanted to get under our skin. We knew we had to play a tough game as well as a physical and skill game. (Nordiques associate head coach) Cam (Robichaud),walking into the locker room goes: ‘That’s the best (Northeast) got.’ I couldn’t have agreed with him more, that was their push and we felt like we withstood it.”

Maine was strong early in the second period as Kevin Pitts tied the game just before the two-minute mark and Kane scored on the man advantage about a minute later.

Howe said the first intermission gave the coaching staff time to remind the players what they wanted to see on the power play to start the second period.

Five minutes after Kane scored, Trent Grimshaw gave the Nordiques a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

Rivet, who assisted on Grimshaw’s goal, gave the Nordiques a 4-1 lead midway through the third.

Joe Mancuso scored a goal for Northeast to cut the deficit in half with four-plus minutes remaining in the game.

Prout then sealed the game for the Nordiques with a power play tally with seven seconds remaining in the game.

Prout was one of four 1999-born players in their final years of junior hockey eligibility who scored Saturday. The other three were Kane, Pitts and Grimshaw. Howe said he had a message for the 1999-birth-year players before the two-game set with the Generals.

“I challenged them heading into the game on Friday,” Howe said. “I said, ‘This your season, this is your last shot, you guys have to take ownership of this.’ It’s really rewarding as a coach because they did all the other little things, whether it was chipping pucks, back-checking, killing penalties, blocking shots and being physical.”

The Nordiques were 2-for-10 on the man advantage, while the Generals went 1-for-9.

Goalie Avery Sturtz earned the victory for the Nordiques, stopping 34 shots, while Connor Bradford made 28 saves for the Generals but took the loss for the second night in a row.

Before the game, the Nordiques called up forward Simon Ellingson from the Maine Nordiques Development Program 18U team. It is the second call-up from the MNDP this the weekend as Tristan Thibeault was called up before Friday’s game against the Generals.

NA3HL

L/A Nordiques 5, Maine Wild 1

LEWISTON — Five different goal scorers help lead the L/A Nordiques to a 5-1 victory over in-state rival the Maine Wild at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee Saturday night.

Joe Clark and Bryce Leger each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nordiques. Sam Frechette, Trent Seager and Peyton Hughes scored a goal apiece. Nick Pomerleau and Bradley McMains each had two assists.

Wild’s Gavin Dempsey broke up L/A goalie Jason St. Pierre’s shutout bid in the third period. St. Pierre made 13 saves for the Nordiques, while Tom Spero made 62 saves in the losing effort for the Wild.

