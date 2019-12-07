100 Years Ago: 1919

Lewiston was accepted as the permanent name for the Lewiston Post of the American Legion at the organization meeting Sunday afternoon at city hall. William A. Maillet was elected post commander, by-laws were accepted, and the post was in its way with a membership of 609.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The Viet Cong announced today that its forces would observe Christmas and New Year’s truces of three days each, two days longer than those proclaimed Thursday by the Saigon government. The Viet Cong radio said the Christmas truce would start at I a.m. Dec. 24, 12 noon Dec. 23 EST, and end at 1 a.m. Dec. 27. It said the New Year’s truce would run from 1 a.m. Dec. 30 at 1 a.m. on end Jan, 2nd.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Woman’s Literary Union will host a Guest Evening Thursday at 7:30 at the Elm street clubhouse in Auburn, Entertainment will be a concert of an a cappella performed by “Top Forty” featuring different styles of Rock ‘n Roll and American folk music.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

