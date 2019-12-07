It’s a fine line between an oligarchy and a dictatorship. An oligarchy is a system in which all the power of a nation is entrusted to a few. In stark contrast, a dictatorship is a system in which all the power of a nation is entrusted to but one person.

Speaking for myself, I would sleep a whole lot better knowing that 6 billion lives are not compromised by the “gut” feelings of an oligarch-dictator with one finger on the “button” and the temperament to match.

Impeachment isn’t such a bad word when you consider the consequences of doing nothing to counter the schemes of a president obsessed with absolute power.

It would seem to me that the upcoming election is the best place to right the ship of state if we want to preserve a confident future for our children.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

