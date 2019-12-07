Sportsmen and sportswomen love their toys. Of course, they prefer to consider these toys as indispensable tools for the outdoors. Sometimes the best gift one can give to an outdoorsman is a tool or device that he might not either think to buy for himself or feel comfortable buying.

For example, my late mother-in-law always had an uncanny knack for finding useful and unusual tool-like gifts. One Christmas long ago, she gave me a camping knife set. A nifty deal, this is a set of different blades that attach to a common handle. It all wraps up into a compact package, and in it is a bread knife, a filleting knife, a carving knife and so forth. To this day, I treasure it, and whenever it’s used while camping, I can’t help but be reminded of her thoughtfulness and flair for creative gift giving.

For that favorite sportsman or sportswoman on your Christmas list, here are some gift ideas that may come in handy as the clock ticks down to Dec. 25:

LIFETIME HUNTING/FISHING LICENSE

A lifetime license to hunt and fish is a gift that lasts forever, even if you move. A lifetime license is more expensive than a regular license, but the return on that investment is much greater.

ONE-YEAR COMBINATION HUNTING/FISHING LICENSE

These are available Online (www.mefishwildlife.com) at all town offices, drug stores and most outdoor shops.

If you are purchasing a combination or hunting license for someone, make sure you bring that person’s old license or proof of completion of a hunter safety course when you purchase the license. License agents need that documentation to issue a new license.

OUTDOOR BOOKS

For a comprehensive list of Maine outdoor books that are reasonably priced, check out the website www.maineoutdoorpublications.net or the Outdoor Books section online at www.sportingjournal.com.

Outdoor books make a great Christmas gift. Best sellers are “Maine Deer Hunter’s Logbook,” “Backtrack,” and “Trolling Flies for Trout and Salmon.”

OTHER GIFT IDEAS

• Quality boot grease

• Quality outdoor thermos (available in camo)

• Hudson Bay axe

• Hunting Hot Seat (fabric-type best — no plastic)

• Quality long underwear (old sets lose their insulating value with use)

• High-quality rainsuit

• Box of trout flies (the top six are Adams, Hornberg, Blue Dunn, Elk Hair Caddis, Grasshopper, Royal Coachman)

• DeLorme’s Book of Maine Fishing Depth Maps ($19.95)

SOME BIG-TICKET ITEMS

• Black powder rifle (muzzleloader)

• Power Ice Auger

• GPS

• Game Camera

• Portable Ice Shack

• Hunter’s Popup Tent Blind

Finally, some stocking stuffers: Bags of beef jerky, gift certificates, handwarmers, fishing lures, tippet material, fly dope, ammunition, WD-40, a Leatherman, compass, a year’s subscription to the Northwoods Sporting Journal (732-4880 or www.sportingjournal.com), duct tape, wool socks and foot warmers.

Merry Christmas, and may all of your outdoor dreams come true.

V. Paul Reynolds is editor of the Northwoods Sporting Journal. He is also a Maine guide and host of a weekly radio program, “Maine Outdoors,” heard at 7 p.m. Sundays on The Voice of Maine News-Talk Network. He has authored three books; online purchase information is available at www.maineoutdoorpublications.net.

