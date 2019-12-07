It is my hope Sen. Susan Collins will request a roll call vote — if the House impeaches the president — for the Senate to vote on the removal of President Donald Trump in order for her to reveal exactly where she stands on the matter.

She is not inclined to hold town meetings and most often tells the press she has not made a decision on a matter until the final vote, where the record shows she, more often than not, votes in accordance with Trump and the Republican Party’s wishes, no matter how unpopular with her constituency.

Patrick Eisenhart, Lewiston

« Previous