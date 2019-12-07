BETHEL — Freshman forward Charlie Houghton shined in his first career start with a game-high 29 points to lead Dirigo to a 65-55 triumph over Telstar in boys basketball action Saturday.

Senior shooting guard Mateo Lapointe provided 19 points for the Cougars (1-0) in a back-and-forth contest during which the lead changed multiple times.

Sophomore center Brayden Stevens posted a double-double with a team-leading 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Rebels (0-1). Senior forward Sumner Logan notched a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while junior forward Davin Mason contributed 12 points.

Mt. Abram 64, Madison 46

MADISON — Jackson Masterson scored 15 points to lead the Roadrunners to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Bulldogs.

Nathan Luce and Kenyon Pillsbury each added 10 points for Mt. Abram (1-0).

Cameron Cobb led Madison (0-1) with 15 points. Thomas Dean added 10 points.

Spruce Mountain 51, Hall-Dale 34

FARMINGDALE — Jack Bryant poured in 21 points to lead Spruce Mountain to a 51-34 victory over Hall-Dale in boys basketball action Saturday.

The Phoenix led 23-21 at the half and widened the margin by another 15 points over the final two periods. Cameron Cain contributed 13 points for Spruce Mountain.

Josh Nadeau led the Bulldogs with 11 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 6, Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble 3

HALLOWELL — Jacob Godbout scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Rams to a win Saturday.

Collin Osbourne had two goals, while Cale MacFarlane had two assists for the Rams (1-0).

Eli Janetos had a goal and an assist for Marshwood (0-1).

St. Dom’s 4, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete 3

PORTLAND — St. Dom’s went on the road and earned a 4-3 boys hockey win over South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete on Saturday.

Collin Casserley, Lucas Pushard, Jack Ouellette and Jacob Lewis scored goals for the victors.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeley 92, North Haven 32

RANGELEY — Sophomore forward Winnie LaRochelle drained an amazing 35 points as Rangeley cruised to a 92-32 victory over North Haven in girls basketball action Saturday.

Lauren Eastlack contributed 22 points and Olivia Pye added another 19 for the Lakers (2-0). LaRochelle made five steals and Lauren Eastlack and Emily Eastlack each accounted for four.

Mercedes Sparhawk led the Hawks (0-2) with 11 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 2, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland 2, OT

PORTLAND — Abby Agrodnia scored in the first period for Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (4-0-1) and set up Koto Yamada’s tying goal midway through the second as the Capers played to a draw against Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (3-0-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Both Edward Little goals were scored in the opening period, by Isabel Berube and Sophia Hartley.

Cape Elizabeth outshot the Red Hornets 49-10.

Lewiston 5, Yarmouth/Freeport 0

LEWISTON — Leah Landry netted a pair of goals as Lewiston blanked Yarmouth/Freeport 5-0 in girls hockey action Saturday.

The Blue Devils scored three times in the second period for a 4-0 lead after two. Paige Pomerleau chipped in with a goal and two assists in the winning effort.

Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon 5, Greely 3

FALMOUTH — Lexi Saxton scored twice for Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon (2-1) in a win over Greely (1-3) at Family Ice Center.

Leah Walker got a pair of goals for the Rangers.

