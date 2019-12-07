BASKETBALL

Bryce Brown set a team record with 11 3-pointers Saturday night, but the Maine Red Claws lost 128-123 to the Delaware Blue Coats at the Portland Expo.

Brown was 11 of 11 from 3-point range and 15 of 17 overall as he finished with 43 points. Tremont Waters, Yante Maten and Vincent Poirier each added 18 points, with Waters also collecting 11 assists.

Xavier Munford scored 44 points off the bench for Delaware.

HOCKEY

Ty Ronning scored a short-handed goal with 8:20 left and the Maine Mariners beat the Adirondack Thunder 5-4 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Ronning was playing his first game for the Mariners after being reassigned from the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Jake Elmer tied the game earlier in the third with his second goal of the night. Ryan Gropp and Ryan Ferrill also scored.

Colby Sissons, James Henry, Tommy Parran and Casey Pierro-Zabotel scored for Adirondack.

BOXING

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLES: Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by producing a disciplined and smart display to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East. Joshua won a unanimous verdict, with two judges giving the fight to the Briton 119-110 and the other 119-109.

Ruiz knocked down Joshua four times on the way to a seventh-round upset win in New York in June but there was none of the drama in the rematch as Joshua controlled the fight with his movement and better timing of his punches.

Joshua won back the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

GOLF

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE: Henrik Stenson delivered the biggest shot on a back nine filled with them, a 5-wood within inches on the 15th hole for eagle that carried him to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory in Nassau, Bahamas.

Jon Rahm finished second, one shot behind. Patrick Reed, under scrutiny for improving his line of play in a waste area Friday that led to a two-shot penalty, shook that off for a 66 to finish alone in third.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the Birds of Prey downhill race for a second straight season with a precise run through a shortened course in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Feuz was solid up top and nearly flawless the rest of the way to finish the World Cup race in 1 minute, 12.98 seconds on an overcast day. Johan Clarey of France and Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria tied for second. The start was lowered on the hill due to strong wind.

FIGURE SKATING

GRAND PRIX FINALS: American figure skater Nathan Chen won for the third season in a row, beating Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu by a dominant 44-point margin, in Turin, Italy.

Chen and Hanyu both landed five quadruple jumps in their free skates, a number that was almost unimaginable in skating even a few years ago, but Chen skated his program clean to score a total 335.20 points, while Hanyu made crucial errors.

The women’s competition also demonstrated the rapid athletic progress in skating, with two of the medalists landing quads, though winner Alena Kostornaia’s biggest jumps were triple axels.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United players were targeted with racist abuse and had objects thrown at them by Manchester City fans during Saturday’s Premier League derby at the Etihad Stadium.

English football’s anti-racism body, Kick It Out, said it had been “inundated with reports of alleged racist abuse from a number of individuals” at the game, which United won 2-1.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas was hit by a projectile thrown from a stand with Montpellier fans during a game.

