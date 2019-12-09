LEWISTON — The Auburn Community Concert Band, under the direction of Milt Simon, will present its 38th annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Gendron Franco Center.

The 52-member concert band is comprised of volunteer musicians from 16 central Maine communities, ranging in age from 15 to 90. The group will perform traditional and contemporary holiday favorites during the free, 75-minute performance. In addition, special guest Mitch Thomas will narrate a unique arrangement of the famous Christmas poem, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Throughout the concert, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be seated on the stage welcoming visits with children of all ages.

Continuing a tradition which began over three decades ago, those attending the concert will have the opportunity to make a donation to the local branch of the Salvation Army. All money collected that evening will be used to help Central Maine residents in need of assistance this winter. For the past seven consecutive years, full-house audiences have been contributing in excess of $1,000 following the band’s performance.

Current members of the concert band are: flute: Sharon Blodgett, Susan Gayle, Barbara Jabaut, Carrie Palmer, Kellie Pelletier, Jackie Woods; clarinet: Kiani Camire, Kylie Carrier, Loren Gardner, Denise Leavitt, Dorothy LeClair, Emily McCarthy, Patti Pelletier, Rick Rau, Louise Theberge, Patricia Varney, Emily White; bass clarinet: Bethany Peluso; bassoon: Hayden Pelletier; alto saxophones: Mary Briggs, Kerry Gould, David Griswold, Miranda Haggerty, Kyle McLellan, Sean Racicot-Psaledakis; tenor sax: Angela Greenwald, Marty Lang; baritone sax: Jason Toussaint; trumpets: Ivan Boudreau, Elliott Epstein, Tina Foster, Finn Goodwin, Stephen Lobley, Jill Longstaff, Alisson Morin, Maurice Morin, Nancy Morris; French horns: Stephanie Burke, Katrina Guignard; trombones: Sonny Begin, Margaret Berry, Fred Fahlsing, Mark Jacobs, Carla Lobley, Chip Morrison, Tom Nelson; baritones: Hadley Blodgett, Dennis Marenius, Jason McVille; tubas: Mike Gamache, Joshua Hofferberth, Duncan Webster; and percussion: Dan Leclair, Laurie Swart.

The Gendron Franco Center takes its residence inside a city landmark, the former St. Mary’s Church, 46 Cedar St. Ample free parking is available in the vacant lot located across the street from the Franco Center’s side entrance. For more information regarding this concert, call the center at 207-783-1585, or visit the band’s website at www.auburncommunityband.com.

