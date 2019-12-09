AUBURN — Two people were displaced Sunday after a house fire in Auburn, according to the American Red Cross.

The Auburn fire Department said crews were called about 6 a.m. Sunday to a Park Avenue home.

The battalion chief said the fire was inside a single family home and couldn’t provide any more details.

The Red Cross said it’s helping the displaced family with food and finding a safe place to sleep.

There were no injuries or possible cause for the fire reported.

