Laura F. Sprague, senior consulting curator, and Justin Wolff, professor of art history at the University of Maine, Orono, will lead a tour of the new exhibition, “Rufus Porter’s Curious World: Art and Invention in America, 1815-1853,” at noon Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. The event is free and open to the public. The museum is at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call 207-725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

