LEWISTON — Dr. Paul Vinsel of West Bath has joined Tri-County Mental Health Services as a physician prescriber for its Opioid Health Home Service in Lewiston.

In addition to his work at TCMHS, Vinsel practices as an emergency department staff physician at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and as the physician lead for the emergency induction medication assisted treatment program at Bridgton Hospital in Bridgton, funded by a TCMHS grant from the United Way of Greater Portland.

Vinsel is a diplomat of the American Board of Emergency Medicine and the National Board of Examiners for Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons and a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He received the Magnet Physician Award from Southwestern Medical Center in Bennington, Vermont. Vinsel is licensed to practice medicine in Maine, Vermont and New York and received his medical degree from the University of New England.

Before practicing in Maine, Vinsel practiced as an emergency physician and served as the medical director at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington; as a staff physician in emergency medicine at Ellis Health in Schenectady and Clifton Park, New York; and as a the chief of emergency medicine and general medical officer at the Ireland Army Community Hospital in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

