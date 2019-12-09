LEWISTON — The 18th annual Edie’s Angels Make A Difference Day was held at Blake Street Towers.

Residents were served a warm meal and received care packages of food, sundries and home goods.

Edie’s Angels provided many hours in preparing for the event. Volunteers from many local organizations, as well as many family members, made it possible. Donations, community volunteers, staff from Central Maine Medical Center and the School of Nursing, Lisbon Family Practice and individuals served.

In addition to the Make A Difference Day, volunteers from Edie’s Angels distributed two carloads of Thanksgiving Day foods and meals to isolated residents at the site. The latter delivery included meats, cheeses and other items.

