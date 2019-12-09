LEWISTON — The 18th annual Edie’s Angels Make A Difference Day was held at Blake Street Towers.
Residents were served a warm meal and received care packages of food, sundries and home goods.
Edie’s Angels provided many hours in preparing for the event. Volunteers from many local organizations, as well as many family members, made it possible. Donations, community volunteers, staff from Central Maine Medical Center and the School of Nursing, Lisbon Family Practice and individuals served.
In addition to the Make A Difference Day, volunteers from Edie’s Angels distributed two carloads of Thanksgiving Day foods and meals to isolated residents at the site. The latter delivery included meats, cheeses and other items.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
Iconic Christmas display recreated in Mexico
-
Encore
Portland Bach Experience and Thompson’s Point present inaugural Portland Nutcracker Experience
-
Encore
Grammy-winning Celtic fiddler Eileen Ivers to play Christmas show at Chocolate Church Arts Center
-
Encore
Auburn Community Concert Band to host 38th annual holiday concert
-
Encore
Maine wood carvers and their work star in free event at Maine State Museum