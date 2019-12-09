FRYEBURG — Georgianna Stafford, a 2019 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, has been named a 2020 National YoungArts Foundation winner.

She was selected by an esteemed discipline-specific panel of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. She is a YoungArts finalist in voice.

As a finalist, Stafford will have the opportunity to participate in National YoungArts Week (Jan. 5-12, 2020), the organization’s signature program providing artists with an intensive, weeklong and all-inclusive program featuring master classes, workshops, and mentorship from leading artists in their fields.

Stafford will also be eligible to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the highest honors given to high school seniors bestowed by the president of the United States.

Stafford is eligible for a cash prize of up to $10,000 and the opportunity to participate in the organization’s regional programs YoungArts Miami (Feb. 25 to March 1, 2020), YoungArts Los Angeles (March 24-29, 2020) and YoungArts New York (April 21-26, 2020), each modeled after National YoungArts Week.

On July 1, 2020, she will join the 20,000-strong YoungArts alumni community and will receive ongoing support from the organization as they continue to pursue a life in the arts. YoungArts award winners are eligible for exclusive opportunities such as fellowships, symposia and residencies in Miami, Los Angeles, New York and abroad; presentation opportunities at major institutions; and the opportunity to work with world-class directors and curators.

