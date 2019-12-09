JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to use a maximum $18,000 from a joint reserve account to build an access road to the headworks building at the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Wright-Pierce, an environmental engineering firm of Topsham did the design for the access road, Jay Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt said.

Septage haulers will use the road to get to the building where sewage will be dumped to be treated.

Jean Castonguay Logging and Excavation of Livermore Falls will build the road.

There is about $206,000 in the reserve account, Holt said.

Livermore Falls selectmen approved using up to $18,000 from the account on Dec. 3.

It takes both boards to approve use of money from the reserve account for the plant. Livermore Falls owns the plant but the two towns split the cost of operation and maintenance on it based on sewage flow treated at the plant.

The road needs to be built prior to the proposed $7.8 million upgrade to the plant begins.

In other business, the board voted to establish an ad-hoc committee to look at solar project options for the town. Selectperson Gary McGrane volunteered to be on the committee. The board also appointed Selectperson Judy Diaz, who was absent, to serve on the committee.

Regional School Unit 73 board Chairman Bob Staples, Jay Planning Board members Susan Theberge and Alfred Dufour III, and state Rep. Tina Riley, D-Jay, also volunteered to serve on the panel.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee can call the Town Office at 897-6785 or stop by the office.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said she will attend a meeting on Wednesday in Portland on solar.

In another matter, the board set Jan. 8, 2020 as the deadline to submit nominations for the Boston Post Cane. The cane goes to the oldest member of the town who has resided in Jay for at least the past five consecutive years.

The exception to this is if the recipient resides in a hospital, nursing facility or other long-term facility or if they are living with family in another community.

LaFreniere said they have the registered voter list but there may be someone who lives in the town but isn’t registered to vote who may be eligible.

If the oldest known citizen does not want to receive the cane, it will be awarded to the next eldest resident that wishes to hold the title.

