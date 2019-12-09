FRYEBURG — The Jazz Residency Initiative presented its 6th Annual Fryeburg Academy Capstone Concert Nov. 20, featuring Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin.

The concert also featured performances by Fryeburg Academy’s big band, chorus, and vocal jazz ensemble as well as a ‘pro set,’ featuring Coffin performing with Les Harris Jr. (drums), John Hunter (bass), and Tom Snow (piano).

Before the capstone concert, Coffin led a three-day artist-in-residency experience for Fryeburg Academy student musicians, where he taught master classes, led rehearsals, and provided instruction and feedback to student vocalists and instrumentalists.

Coffin earned his three Grammy Awards during his time playing with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones from 1997 to 2010. In July of 2008, Coffin began touring with Dave Matthews Band and has remained a member since officially joining the band in 2009.