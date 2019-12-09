LIVERMORE FALLS — The Town Office will be closed from about 9:30 a.m. to about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Central Maine Power Co. is scheduled to make an equipment change requiring all computers be shut down at the office, according to Town Manager Stephen Gould.
