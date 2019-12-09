FARMINGDALE — Iris Ireland scored 18 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, leading Hall-Dale to a 52-46 MVC girls basketball win over Dirigo on Monday.

Paige Lueders had 10 points and Grace Robbins scored eight for the Cougars (1-1).

Amanda Trepanier scored 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (1-1), while KK Wills added eight points and four steals and Averi Baker had six rebounds and two steals.

Winthrop 60, Lisbon 17

LISBON — Madison Forgue knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points, leading the Ramblers over the Greyhounds in MVC girls basketball play Monday.

Sage Fortin had 12 points and Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored 10 for Winthrop (1-0).

Giana Russo scored six points for Lisbon (1-1).

Monmouth 41, Telstar 27

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy used a balanced approach Monday to notch a 41-27 girls basketball victory over Telstar.

Libby Clement led the Mustangs with nine points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Emma Johnson chipped in eight points, while Audrey Fletcher added five.

Telstar’s Luci Rothwell finished with 20 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter as the Rebels attempted a comeback. Calla Orino put in seven points in the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Dom’s 68, Buckfield 41

AUBURN — The St. Dom’s boys basketball team earned its first Class C varsity win in more than five years with a 68-41 victory over Buckfield on Monday.

The Saints (1-1) were paced by Gabe Carey, who scored 19 points in first-year coach Joshua LaPrell’s first varsity win. Eighth-graders Eli St. Laurent and Marshal Adams scored 16 and 14, respectively, with Adams draining four 3-pointers.

Buckfield (0-2) was led by Rick Kraske’s eight points, followed by Ayden Jefferson’s seven.

Gorham 73, Oxford Hills 58

GORHAM — Jordan Bretton scored 18 points, Nickolas Strout had 17 and Grant Nadeau 15 for the Rams (1-1) during a victory over Oxford Hills (0-2) on Monday.

Hayden Paine scored 13 for the Vikings, and Colby Huckins finished with 10.

Strout’s 11 points over the opening two quarters led Gorham to a 33-25 halftime lead. Bretton’s 12 points in the third quarter helped expand the lead to 53-40.

